OU Hoops: Sooners Struggle Offensively In Blowout Loss To No. 25 Florida

Jordan Woodard failed to score a point as Oklahoma dropped its third consecutive game on Saturday with an 84-52 loss to No. 25 Florida inside the Lloyd Noble Center.

Related: New OU Performance Center to Be Named After Blake Griffin

OU struggled offensively throughout most of the game and shot only 28.1 percent from the field with only four assists as the Sooners are now 3-1 all-time in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge.

Today was the 3rd-worst home loss in Oklahoma history (worst home loss since the 1921-22 season when it lost by 44 points against Missouri). — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) January 28, 2017

Despite a sloppy start to the game by both teams, the Sooners jumped out to an early 7-3 lead and played the Gators close through most of the first half. Jamuni McNeace scored on a nifty hook shot to put the Sooners up 20-18 with 8:22 left until halftime, but it was the last time OU would lead.

Led by Kevarrius Hayes and Canyon Barry, the Gators closed the first half on an 18-to-3 run, then opened the second on a 7-to-0 run to take a 22-point lead.

Oklahoma found a small offensive spark and cut its deficit to 13 with 9:48 left, but another huge run from the Gators put the game away for good.

Normally the Sooners' most consistent player, Woodard missed all seven of his shot attempts while only playing three minutes in the second half. Rashard Odomes led the Sooners in scoring with 13 points while Kameron McGusty added 10.

This video typifies one of most lackluster #Sooners performances in memory. Woodard: 0-7 FGs, no points or assists, 3 TOs & 1 big yawn. pic.twitter.com/hnEFwMjD3U — Dean Blevins (@DeanBlevins) January 28, 2017

Hayes scored a career-high 20 points to go with nine rebounds and three blocks to lead the Gators to the win.

The Sooners will be back in action on Monday when they host Oklahoma State.

You can follow Brett on Twitter: @BrettCope