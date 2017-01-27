Crews Battle Wildfire Near Newcastle

Crews have gotten a handle on a wildfire that sparked up near Newcastle, Friday afternoon.

Firefighters were called out to the scene near NW 34th St. and N. Portland Ave., about a mile and a half to the northeast of Newcastle Casino. From the air the fire appears to have ignited in the backyard of a home in the area and then spread through a grassy field and in the direction of a barn and some other homes.

Firefighters were able to get the blaze under control before any structures could be damaged. Several hay bales have been destroyed. As of 2:30 p.m. the fire was not fully extinguished, but crews had the situation mostly under control. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.