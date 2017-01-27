Semi Wreck Snarls Traffic On NB I-35 In Norman

A semi rolled over on its side blocked all lanes of northbound Interstate 35 at W. Tecumseh Rd., caused major traffic congestion for drivers in the Norman area, Friday afternoon.

Emergency crews had their hands full getting the wrecked semi cleared from the highway. Northbound traffic was diverted off the highway at Tecumseh Rd. while crews worked the scene. As of 3:30 the inside lane was back open. The center and outside lane of the highway remain closed.

According to a spokesperson from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP), at least one person suffered minor injuries. The semi was the only vehicle involved in the crash. The cause is under investigation.