Oklahoma City police are searching for a suspect in a Tuesday auto burglary.

Investigators say the thief stole a laptop, iPad and a computer in addition to some other items from the victim’s vehicle in a parking lot in the 3100 block of South Meridian Ave.

Surveillance video of the burglary captured images of a white man, 20-30 years old wearing a red hat. The suspect was the passenger in a 4-door black Dodge Ram about year 2000 with a tan striping toward the bottom, running boards, and tinted windows.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (405) 235-7300, or leave a tip online at www.okccrimetips.com.