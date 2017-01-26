Government Science Goes Rogue On Twitter

As the Trump administration orders select agencies to halt social media, “alt” Twitter handles for EPA, NASA, National Park Service, USDA and others are tweeting scientific data and calls to #resist.

The Trump administration’s attempt to muzzle environmental messages on social media appears to be failing bigly.

In the wake of the Badlands National Park Service’s Twitter account having its pro-science tweets deleted (after the Department of the Interior had ordered all Park Service social media accounts to go quiet), “rogue” Twitter accounts have begun to sprout up for the NPS, and now for EPA, USDA and NASA. It’s unclear who’s behind these accounts, but their strong defense of established climate science quickly won them a big following.

The AltUSNatParkService Twitter account (@AltNatParkSer) was launched on Tuesday, announcing that it has been “activated in time of war and censorship to ensure fact-based education.” As of Thursday morning, they have 980,000 followers — more than double the number of followers on the main National Park Service account (381,000).

The account introduced itself with defiant messages: “Mr Trump, you may have taken us down officially. But with scientific evidence & the Internet our message will get out,” and “Respect goes out to our brothers and sisters at the @BadlandsNPS. When they silence you, we will speak for you.”

Mr Trump, you may have taken us down officially. But with scientific evidence & the Internet our message will get out. — AltUSNatParkService (@AltNatParkSer) January 24, 2017

Those were followed by a flood of tweets containing scientific data about climate change, carbon in the atmosphere, rising sea levels, and shout-outs to other government employees:

Imagine what a couple of rogue CIA staff could do to .@POTUS if it's this easy to set up an AltTwitter account. #resist — AltUSNatParkService (@AltNatParkSer) January 25, 2017

And they are not alone.

After staff at the Environmental Protection Agency were issued orders not to speak with the press, to silence their social media accounts, and to pass scientific data on its website for review by political appointees, the @altUSEPA handle appeared on Twitter. It describes itself as: “The Unofficial ‘Resistance team of U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. Not taxpayer subsidised! Environmental conditions may vary from alternative facts.”

The EPA operates under the auspices of US Congress to protect human health and the environment by creating and enforcing regulations. — altEPA (@altUSEPA) January 25, 2017

Hello. This is the Alternative Environmental Protection Agency Twitter Account activated to circumvent censorship. — altEPA (@altUSEPA) January 25, 2017

This account is not maintained by any EPA employees and will only distribute information obtained from legitimate but anonymized EPA sources — altEPA (@altUSEPA) January 25, 2017

Two “resistance” NASA accounts also appeared: @RogueNASA and @Alt_NASA.

And the Agriculture Department has spawned an @AltUSDA account:

The @AlternativeNWS Twitter account promises “non-partisan science-based weather, water, and climate info.”

Hi there @POTUS, hope you're enjoying your pointless deletion of science. But, keep in mind, it is pointless. We are not going anywhere. — AltNWS (@AlternativeNWS) January 26, 2017

For issues relating to public health, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention inspired rogue account @Alt_CDC:

The mere existence of a "Vaccine Review Committee" would represent a serious threat to global public health. https://t.co/zivMoLTNXr — Alternative CDC (@Alt_CDC) January 25, 2017

And speaking out about the work of Health and Human Services is @AltHHS:

Don't let the Gov't tell you what you can and can't say, or who you can or can't say it to. Solidarity in Science, not oppressive regimes — Alt HHS (@AltHHS) January 25, 2017

The brouhaha started almost as soon as Mr. Trump was sworn in last Friday, when climate change policy information on the whitehouse.gov website disappeared.

Orders were sent to staffs at the EPA, and the Departments of the Interior, Transportation and Agriculture to cease speaking with the press. Health and Human Services employees were barred from speaking with other officials. A subsequent demand was made to remove climate data from the EPA website (though that order has since been suspended).

After the main National Park Service Twitter account retweeted pictures of the National Mall, comparing crowd sizes at the Obama and Trump inaugurations, the Twitter account was silenced.

In response, someone at Badlands National Park used their park’s account to send out tweets relating to climate change. Those tweets were soon deleted, and a Park Service statement claimed that a former employee not authorized to access the account was to blame. But it inspired other National Park Service Twitter accounts to spout science tweets as well.

Golden Gate National Park in California linked to a report by NASA and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration which declared 2016 to be the hottest year on record. It was seen as a repudiation of Mr. Trump’s assertion that climate change is a hoax.

2016 was the hottest year on record for the 3rd year in a row. Check out this @NASA & @NOAA report: https://t.co/rLJUC56xqi pic.twitter.com/AKhFzYw6l6 — Golden Gate NPS (@GoldenGateNPS) January 23, 2017

