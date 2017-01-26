Flu Claims Life Of Two More Oklahomans

The number of Oklahomans who've died due to the flu this flu season has risen to eight.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health on Thursday reported two additional deaths since last week.

The latest deaths were in Craig and Pottawatomie counties, one each.

Tulsa County has had three deaths during this season while Johnston, Logan and Rogers counties have had one each.

The department reports 455 people hospitalized during the flu season that began Sept. 1. According to the OSDH, 94 people have been hospitalized with the flu since last week. That's almost double the number from the previous week.

One child age 5-17 died as a result of the flu. The remaining seven Oklahoma victims were over the age of 65.