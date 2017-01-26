State Officials Highlight Ways To Help During High Fire Danger - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

State Officials Highlight Ways To Help During High Fire Danger


OKLAHOMA CITY -

A high fire danger remains in effect today which means the conditions outside are prime for fires to spread quickly.

While there may not be any wildfires at this very moment, the state forestry service stands ready at a moment's notice.

There are ways you can help fire crews. Be advised of the "fire weather watch" or the "red flag warning" when they are issued.

Also, use caution with everyday tasks. If you're driving and get a flat, don't drive on the rim. Be careful cleaning out your fire place. If you're pulling a trailer, be sure to not drag the chain. Gas grills are fine in these conditions, but just be careful if you use charcoal.

News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
