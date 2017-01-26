State Officials Highlight Ways To Help During High Fire Danger

A high fire danger remains in effect today which means the conditions outside are prime for fires to spread quickly.

While there may not be any wildfires at this very moment, the state forestry service stands ready at a moment's notice.

There are ways you can help fire crews. Be advised of the "fire weather watch" or the "red flag warning" when they are issued.

Also, use caution with everyday tasks. If you're driving and get a flat, don't drive on the rim. Be careful cleaning out your fire place. If you're pulling a trailer, be sure to not drag the chain. Gas grills are fine in these conditions, but just be careful if you use charcoal.