EMSA Director Named In Federal Lawsuit

The director of one of the largest emergency service providers in the state, has been named in a federal lawsuit alleging tens of millions had been stolen over the course of two decades through an ambulance scheme.

According to the federal prosecutors, the scheme started in 1998 when EMSA Director Steve Williamson met the director of the East Texas Medical Center while at a conference in Florida. The pair created a shell company called Paramedics Plus. Williamson agreed to award a lucrative contract to the newly created company.

According to the lawsuit, the company was used to funnel more than $20 million from public entities through kickbacks and bribes arranged in cash payments. That money paid for political contributions, marketing expenses and buying expensive gifts for EMSA employees. Williamson himself, allegedly, profiting personally to the tune of $1,000 a month and more than $75,000 for travel expenses.

“Sometimes the first suit that drops is the civil case. Doesn't mean there's not going to be criminal and I would not be surprised if we didn't see down the road some criminal charges filed in regards to the same allegations that brought about the civil suit,” News 9/News On 6 Legal Analyst Irven Box said.

Wednesday, EMSA board members met in private to discuss the possible future of Williamson's role in the organization. An EMSA spokesperson was unavailable to comment on camera only saying in a statement, "this case is in no way related to the high quality that the EMSA system provides to all patients."