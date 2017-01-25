McDonald's To Give Away Big Mac Sauce Thursday

Thursday McDonald's will do something it has never done in the U.S. before, it will give away its signature Big Mac sauce.

Across the nation there will be a total of 10,000 limited edition bottles of special sauce given away.

There are three locations distributing the sauce in the metro:

- 31 West Main Street, Yukon, OK 73099

- 312 S. Meridian, Oklahoma City, OK 73108

- 1300 E. 2nd Street, Edmond, OK 73034

The bottles will be handed out on a first come, first serve basis and quantities available are limited and vary by location.

In order to receive the sauce customers must line up and say, "There's a Big Mac for that."

McDonald’s recently introduced a new lineup of Big Mac’s including the Mac Jr. and Grand Mac.

The Mac Jr. is for those who prefer a slightly smaller portion size and the Grand Mac is bigger and bolder with 1/3 pound of meat.