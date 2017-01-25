McDonald's To Give Away Big Mac Sauce Thursday - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

McDonald's To Give Away Big Mac Sauce Thursday

By Laura Hendrix, News9.com
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Thursday McDonald's will do something it has never done in the U.S. before, it will give away its signature Big Mac sauce. 

Across the nation there will be a total of 10,000 limited edition bottles of special sauce given away.

There are three locations distributing the sauce in the metro:

- 31 West Main Street, Yukon, OK 73099

- 312 S. Meridian, Oklahoma City, OK 73108  

- 1300 E. 2nd Street, Edmond, OK 73034

The bottles will be handed out on a first come, first serve basis and quantities available are limited and vary by location. 

In order to receive the sauce customers must line up and say, "There's a Big Mac for that."

McDonald’s recently introduced a new lineup of Big Mac’s including the Mac Jr. and Grand Mac.

The Mac Jr. is for those who prefer a slightly smaller portion size and the Grand Mac is bigger and bolder with 1/3 pound of meat. 

