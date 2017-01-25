Pruitt Continues To Wait For Committee Vote On EPA Head Job

Four of Trump's Cabinet picks have been confirmed by the Senate but after a week since his confirmation hearing, there's still no word on Scott Pruitt.

At this moment, Pruitt is still our state's attorney general. He's waiting confirmation from the Senate to lead the Environmental Protection Agency. He's yet to even be confirmed by a Senate committee.

Dr. Richard Johnson, a political science professor at Oklahoma City University, feels Pruitt will have a big target on his back when and if he comes up for a full Senate vote.

“If you think you've seen fireworks so far,” Dr. Johnson said, “just wait until you see Bernie Sanders lay into Scott Pruitt and I think both have the ability to handle the situation but I think there will be a lot of fireworks."

If Pruitt is confirmed to lead the EPA, the Governor will appoint an Attorney General to serve until the 2018 election.