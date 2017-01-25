Wildfire Near Edmond Erases Homes

The serious wildfire threat has passed but many families in parts of Edmond and Logan County are still dealing with the loss.

Even though several homes were destroyed in yesterday's wildfire, there were no serious injuries or deaths to report. The fire was allegedly started by a windmill. It started near S Eastern and S Charter Oak Rd.

According to parents posting on Facebook, some of the victims are students at nearby Heritage Elementary. They are now organizing efforts online to collect clothes and other items. A GoFundMe has been set up for one of the the affected families.