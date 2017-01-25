OSU's Edwards, National Champ, Record Setter, Looks Ahead

Two weeks ago, Kaela Edwards started a race she didn't intend to finish but when she did, she became the fastest female to run the 1,000 meter in college history.

Edwards was just supposed to be the pace-setter for the race. She had already run eight miles earlier in the day so her legs were feeling a little heavy. But after running a few laps and feeling good, she decided to go for it.

She crossed the finish line in two minutes and 40.79 seconds, breaking the collegiate record by three-hundredths of a second.

"It has helped a little bit with my confidence as an athlete," Edwards said. "I knew I could do it, but knowing I could do it in the way I did, makes me feel pretty good."

The senior is the reigning national champion in the indoor mile. While her days at OSU will come to an end this summer, her track career may be just getting started.

"Since I'm going to transition hopefully into being a pro after this season," she said, "I've kind of changed my mindset going into this year, seeing myself at a higher level as an athlete."

Edwards' ultimate goal is to make it to the Olympics to compete at the highest level in a sport that has shaped her as a person.