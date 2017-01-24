Committee OKs Tillerson For Secretary Of State - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Committee OKs Tillerson For Secretary Of State

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press
[CBS News - AP Photo] [CBS News - AP Photo]

The Senate Foreign Relations Committee has narrowly approved President Donald Trump's choice for secretary of state.

The panel voted along party lines, 11-10, to recommend Rex Tillerson's nomination to the full Senate, where the former chief executive of Exxon Mobil is almost certain to be confirmed by the Republican-led chamber.

Sen. Bob Corker, the committee's Republican chairman, says he has "no doubt" Tillerson is well-qualified, citing his leadership of the energy giant.

But Sen. Ben Cardin of Maryland, the panel's top Democrat, opposed Tillerson. Cardin says Tillerson's responses to questions about sanctions against Russia and other important global issues sounded more like answers a corporate executive would give instead of a prospective secretary of state.

Tillerson's nomination received an important boost when Sen. Marco Rubio decided to support him.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.