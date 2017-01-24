Vaccination Fight Turning Into Big Debate For Lawmakers - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Vaccination Fight Turning Into Big Debate For Lawmakers

OKLAHOMA CITY -

The fight over a proposed vaccination mandate is heating up before the legislative sessions even begins.

Right now, if you don't want your child vaccinated, you can fill out and sign an exemption form. For the past three years, State Sen. Ervin Yen has tried to get rid of that exemption.

Yen’s proposed bill requires every Oklahoma child who wants to attend school to get 12 vaccines unless they have a medical exemption. His legislation has gained support the past two years, but hasn't been voted out of committee.

This year is different. Yen is a committee chair and vows to fight hard and be heard.

“Every doctor I know is for this bill,” said Yen.

“Our strategy is always education,” said Liza Greve, who started the Oklahomans for Vaccine and Health Choice PAC.

Greve claims her son’s health and social issues are due to vaccines. This year the PAC is hoping to encourage more lawmakers to a showing of Vaxxed, an anti-vaccine documentary.

After a viewing Feb 7 at 6:30 pm at Fairview Baptist Church in Edmond, the film's producers will speak to lawmakers at the Capitol the next day.

“You cannot mandate a product that has no liability,” added Greve.

