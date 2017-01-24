Trump Takes Executive Action Advancing Oil Pipelines - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Trump Takes Executive Action Advancing Oil Pipelines

Posted: Updated:
By Laura Hendrix, News9.com
WASHINGTON, D.C. -

President Donald Trump has signed executive actions to advance the construction of the Keystone XL and Dakota Access oil pipelines.

Trump tells reporters in the Oval Office that construction of the pipelines will be subject to the terms and conditions being renegotiated by the U.S.

Former President Barack Obama killed the proposed Keystone XL pipeline in late 2015, saying it would hurt American efforts to reach a global climate change deal. The pipeline would run from Canada to U.S. refineries in the Gulf Coast. The U.S. government needs to approve the pipeline because it crossed the border.

The Army decided last year to explore alternate routes for the Dakota Access pipeline after the Standing Rock Sioux tribe and its supporters said the pipeline threatened drinking water and Native American cultural sites. The Dakota Access pipeline is set to run from North Dakota through South Dakota and Iowa to Illinois.

