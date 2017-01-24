OKC Police: Multiple Guns Stolen From Sporting Goods Store, $5,0 - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

OKC Police: Multiple Guns Stolen From Sporting Goods Store, $5,000 Reward Offered

By Laura Hendrix, News9.com
A reward of $5,000 for information has been offered following a Saturday burglary of multiple firearms from a sporting goods store.

Oklahoma City police say three suspects used a large rock and broke a store window at the Dick’s Sporting Goods store in the 14200 block of North Pennsylvania Ave. just after 5 a.m. Saturday. Authorities say at least 20 long guns were stolen by the three masked suspects.

Stealing firearms from a federally licensed dealer and possessing stolen firearms are federal crimes punishable by up to 10 years in prison, according to police. A $2,500 reward is being offered by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Dallas Field Division and a second $2,500 reward is being offered by the National Shooting Foundation.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the ATF at 1 (800) 283-4867 or the Oklahoma City police Crime Stoppers at (405) 235-7300 or online at www.okccrimetips.com.

