2017 Oscar Nominations Full List

The Oscars will be awarded on Feb. 26 in a ceremony at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood.

Here are the nominees for the 89th annual Academy Awards:

Best Picture:

“Arrival”

“Fences”

“Hacksaw Ridge”

“Hell or High Water”

“Hidden Figures”

“La La Land”

“Lion”

“Manchester by the Sea”

“Moonlight”

Best Actor:

Casey Affleck, “Manchester by the Sea”

Andrew Garfield, “Hacksaw Ridge”

Ryan Gosling, “La La Land”

Viggo Mortensen “Captain Fantastic”

Denzel Washington, “Fences”

Best Actress:

Isabelle Huppert, “Elle”

Ruth Negga, “Loving”

Natalie Portman, “Jackie”

Emma Stone, “La La Land”

Meryl Streep, “Florence Foster Jenkins”

Best Supporting Actor:

Mahershala Ali, “Moonlight”

Jeff Bridges, “Hell or High Water”

Lucas Hedges, “Manchester by the Sea”

Dev Patel, “Lion”

Michael Shannon, “Nocturnal Animals”

Best Supporting Actress:

Viola Davis, “Fences”

Naomie Harris, “Moonlight”

Nicole Kidman, “Lion”

Octavia Spencer, “Hidden Figures”

Michelle Williams, “Manchester by the Sea”

Best Director:

“Arrival,” Denis Villeneuve

“Hacksaw Ridge,” Mel Gibson

“La La Land,” Damien Chazelle

“Manchester by the Sea,” Kenneth Lonergan

“Moonlight,” Barry Jenkins

Best Original Screenplay:

“Hell or High Water,” Taylor Sheridan

“La La Land,” Damien Chazelle

“The Lobster,” Yorgos Lanthimos, Efthimis Filippou

“Manchester by the Sea,” Kenneth Lonergan

“20th Century Women,” Mike Mills

Best Adapted Screenplay:

“Arrival”

“Fences”

“Hidden Figures”

“Lion”

“Moonlight”

Best Foreign Language Film:

“Land of Mine”

“A Man Called Ove”

“The Salesman”

“Tanna”

“Toni Erdmann”

Best Cinematography:

“Arrival”

“La La Land”

“Lion”

“Moonlight”

“Silence”

Best Costume Design:

“Allied

“Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them”

“Florence Foster Jenkins”

“Jackie”

“La La Land”

Best Makeup and Hairstyling:

“A Man Called Ove”

“Star Trek Beyond”

“Suicide Squad”

Best Original Score:

”Jackie,” Mica Levi

“La La Land,” Justin Hurwitz

“Lion,” Dustin O’Halloran and Hauschka

“Moonlight,” Nicholas Britell

“Passengers,” Thomas Newman

Best Animated Feature Film:

“Kubo and the Two Strings”

“Moana”

“My Life as a Zucchini”

“The Red Turtle”

“Zootopia”

Best Animated Short Film:

“Blind Vaysha”

“Borrowed Time”

“Pear Cider and Cigarettes”

“Pearl”

“Piper”

Best Documentary Feature:

“Fire at Sea”

“I Am Not Your Negro”

“Life Animated”

“O.J.: Made in America”

“13th”

Best Documentary Short Subject:

“Extremis”

“4.1 Miles”

“Joe’s Violin”

“Watani: My Homeland”

“The White Helmets”

Best Film Editing:

“Arrival”

“Hacksaw Ridge”

“Hell or High Water”

“La La Land”

“Moonlight”

Best Original Song:

“Audition (The Fools Who Dream)” from “La La Land”

“Can’t Stop the Feeling” from “Trolls”

“City of Stars” from “La La Land”

“The Empty Chair” from “Jim: The James Foley Story”

“How Far I’ll Go” from “Moana”

Best Production Design:

“Arrival”

“Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them”

“Hail, Caesar!”

“La La Land”

“Passengers”

Best Live Action Short Film:

“Ennemis Interieurs”

“La femme et Le TGV”

“Silent Nights”

“Sing”

“Timecode”

Best Sound Editing:

“Arrival”

“Deepwater Horizon”

“Hacksaw Ridge”

“La La Land”

“Sully”

Best Sound Mixing:

“Arrival”

“Hacksaw Ridge”

“La La Land”

“Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”

“13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi”

Best Visual Effects:

“Deepwater Horizon”

“Doctor Strange”

“The Jungle Book”

“Kubo and the Two Strings”

“Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”