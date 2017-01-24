Investigation Underway Into Contacts Between Flynn And Russian Ambassador

In a statement issued Saturday, the head the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services, Commissioner Terri White addressed a recent arrest in Florida on a battery complaint after an altercation with a family member.More >>
In a statement issued Saturday, the head the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services, Commissioner Terri White addressed a recent arrest in Florida on a battery complaint after an altercation with a family member.More >>
That glass of wine or pint of beer you enjoy with dinner every night might come with an added benefit -- a lower risk of type 2 diabetes, a new Danish study contends.More >>
That glass of wine or pint of beer you enjoy with dinner every night might come with an added benefit -- a lower risk of type 2 diabetes, a new Danish study contends.More >>
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.
See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.
Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.