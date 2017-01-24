OU Hoops: UT's Go-Ahead Bucket In Final Seconds Hands Sooners De - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

OU Hoops: UT's Go-Ahead Bucket In Final Seconds Hands Sooners Devastating Loss

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press
AUSTIN, Texas -

Andrew Jones made a long 3-point basket with 1.8 seconds remaining, and Texas pulled off a miraculous 84-83 win over Oklahoma Monday night to snap a five-game losing streak.

The Sooners (8-11, 2-6 Big 12) led by five points after a 7-0 push, but Eric Davis Jr. made a 3-pointer for Texas (8-12, 2-6) with 11.5 seconds left. Oklahoma's Kameron McGusty missed two free throws before Jones hit the winner.

Shaq Cleare led Texas with a career-best 23 points. Davis scored 18, and Jones added 16.

Freshman Kristian Doolittle led Oklahoma with a career-best 29 points. McGusty, also a freshman, scored a career-high 21.

Texas took double-figure leads five times during the second half and led by 10 with nine minutes remaining. But Doolittle and McGusty kept Oklahoma in the game.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

More Sports

  • OSU Cowboys

    Get all your OSU Cowboys information from sports highlights to the latest news & videos.

  • OKC Thunder

    Thunder Up! Get the latest sports news, game highlights, videos and updates on the team.

  • TU Golden Hurricane

    Follow the TU Golden Hurricane! Get sports scores, news and highlights.

  • ORU Golden Eagles

    ORU Golden Eagles fans can find the latest news on the team, scores and video here!

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.