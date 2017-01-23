My 2 Cents: Exercise Free Speech Without Intimidating Others - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

My 2 Cents: Exercise Free Speech Without Intimidating Others

Posted: Updated:

Not sure what percentage of the protesters marched over the weekend because of their disapproval of President Donald Trump, and how many marched out of disappointment that Hillary Clinton wasn't sworn in as our first woman president.

For some, President Trump represents the anti-Hillary and that makes his new administration even more unbearable for them.

So it's important to understand that perspective as you digest the scenes from this weekend.

The marches were generally peaceful and seemed well-organized.

Unfortunately, for millions of Americans, the short-term impression of the event will be pop singer Madonna dropping F-bombs on live TV from Washington D.C., and shocking a lot of people by admitting she's thought about blowing up the White House.  

If we can't have unity, we should at least demand civility and some dignity for crying out loud.

A message lost on this woman who was kicked off a flight this weekend for verbally attacking the man boarding the plane in the seat next to her because he was wearing a Trump shirt. She was berating him.  

The captain wasn't having it, and she and her husband were removed from the flight by airport police.

But, for good measure, as other passengers cheered her early departure, she left them with a one finger salute.  

We're better than that. Disagree, protest and exercise your free speech, but do it without trying to intimidate others.
--
I'm Kelly Ogle and that's My 2 Cents. 

