Protests Erupt At OSU After Students Pose In Black Face

STILLWATER, Oklahoma -

Protests took place on the campus of Oklahoma State University on Monday, after a student posed in black face over the weekend on social media.

This is the second time in a week that a white student has posted a photo on social media in black face. This time, their peers say an apology from the university isn’t enough.

Dozens of students lined the sidewalks outside the President's office, as leaders from minority organizations on campus met with him inside. Last week two students posted this photo on Martin Luther King Day, sparking the initial outrage.

The university later released an apology, along with one from the students involved, but over the weekend another photo appeared on SnapChat, and protesters say OSU needs to better protect African American students.

“That’s not where this ends. I think that more so than those students carrying that on. It’s a job for all of us to carry that on. That’s not an African American problem. That’s not a minority problem. It’s an OSU problem,” said OSU SGA President, Dillon Johnson..

The university hasn't issued a statement on this latest incident yet.

The SGA plans to host a series of forums in the coming months to better serve all communities.

