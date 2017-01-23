23-year-old Arrested On Child Abuse Charge After Infant Suffers Hemorrhage, Cracked Ribs

Oklahoma City police have arrested a 23-year-old man on a charge of child abuse.

According to court documents, Carlos Ramirez admitted to police that he hit the head of a 3-month-old child in his care with his open hand more than 5 times. Ramirez said he was caring for his own 1-month-old baby and trying to watch a soccer game when the victim would not stop crying, officers said.

Ramirez told investigators that when the child continued to cry after he had hit the infant he then held his hands around the child's stomach and squeezed and shoo, until he heard a “pop” in her rib area.

The infant was later taken to an area hospital where doctors said the baby had a subdural hemorrhage and acute fractures of four right ribs and three left ribs with a possible liver laceration, according to police.

Officers said Ramirez was dating the child’s aunt. Ramirez first told police that the infant was chocking on formula and he had to perform CPR on the baby.