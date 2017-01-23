23-year-old Arrested On Child Abuse Charge After Infant Suffers - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

23-year-old Arrested On Child Abuse Charge After Infant Suffers Hemorrhage, Cracked Ribs

Posted: Updated:
By Laura Hendrix, News9.com
Connect
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Oklahoma City police have arrested a 23-year-old man on a charge of child abuse.

According to court documents, Carlos Ramirez admitted to police that he hit the head of a 3-month-old child in his care with his open hand more than 5 times. Ramirez said he was caring for his own 1-month-old baby and trying to watch a soccer game when the victim would not stop crying, officers said.

Ramirez told investigators that when the child continued to cry after he had hit the infant he then held his hands around the child's stomach and squeezed and shoo, until he heard a “pop” in her rib area.

The infant was later taken to an area hospital where doctors said the baby had a subdural hemorrhage and acute fractures of four right ribs and three left ribs with a possible liver laceration, according to police.

Officers said Ramirez was dating the child’s aunt. Ramirez first told police that the infant was chocking on formula and he had to perform CPR on the baby.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured On News9.com

  • Consumer Watch

    Been a victim of a scam? The Consumer Watch team investigates and gives helpful advice.

  • Local News

    Get the latest breaking news, current events and headlines affecting Oklahomans.

  • My 2 Cents

    Join Kelly Ogle in a community conversation about important Oklahoma issues.

  • 9 Investigates

    Are you aware of incidents of fraud, corruption, government waste? We investigate.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.