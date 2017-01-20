Poll Shows OK Voters Believe Gun Free Zones Are Dangerous

A new Sooner Poll to be released next week shows 68-percent of Oklahoma voters believe “Gun Free” zones actually make people less safe.

Gun free zones are areas, like schools and government buildings, where it is illegal to carry a gun even with a permit. But most Oklahomans say those laws potentially do more harm than good.

"Two thirds of people, of Oklahoma voters, believe that you are less safe in a gun free zone,” said Bill Shapard of Shapard Research/SoonerPoll.com. "They see that we've had incidents occur; we've had the shooting at a nightclub in Orlando. We've had a shooter on a university campus. We've had shooters at the navy yard in Washington DC."

Opponents of gun free zones argue; they don’t stop criminals from bringing in guns; they only stop law abiding citizens from defending themselves.

"If I’m a deranged individual that wants to inflict as much damage as possible I’m going to go to the place where nobody's going to likely shoot back at me,” said Brad Carroll of Wilshire Gun. “I'm not going to go to a police station and try to shoot it up. Everybody's got a gun. Not going to go to a gun range and try to shoot it up. Everybody's got a gun."

And, with proper training, opponents of the zones say teachers should be allowed to carry in schools.

"We give them the responsibility, a great responsibility to educate our children but we don't think they have the ability to protect our children,” said Carroll.

Still, parents we spoke with at Wilson Elementary School say they’re just not comfortable with the idea of people carrying guns in schools.

"I wouldn't think I would want a whole bunch of people walking with guns in school,” said Wanda Crawford, who has grandchildren who attend Wilson Elementary.

Parent Kelli Graham agreed. “I really don't like guns period.” She said, “They kill people. They hurt people. And I don't want them around my kids."

Sabine Browne, volunteer with the Oklahoma chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense released the following statement:

"Oklahoma has a long, proud-history of responsible gun ownership, and many of us are dedicated to upholding it. We understand that part of responsible gun ownership is making sure that guns stay out of sensitive places like schools and airports, as well as out of the hands of dangerous individuals. The truth is "gun-free zones" are a red herring used by the gun lobby to blame victims for tragic experiences that are not their fault. It suggests that people who are seeing a movie or learning in a classroom are to blame for their own deaths because they were not armed in spaces where we should all feel safe. Research has shown that more guns in more public places will not keep us safer, and that shooters do not target “gun free zones” more than other public places. We cannot allow the gun lobby to twist truths to further their agenda of guns everywhere, for anyone, no questions asked. It is time we put this falsehood to rest."