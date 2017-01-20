Cowboys Earn First Conference Win Against Red Raiders - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Cowboys Earn First Conference Win Against Red Raiders

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press
LUBBOCK, Texas -

Jeffrey Carroll scored 25 points as Oklahoma State broke its Big 12 Conference losing streak by beating Texas Tech, 83-64 in a Saturday afternoon matchup.

Oklahoma State got its first conference win this season and the Red Raiders suffered their first loss at home this year.

With 12 minutes remaining, Tech shot 7-of-9 from the field while holding the Cowboys to a five-minute scoring drought.

Tech cut the lead to single digits, but then went on a shooting drought of its own.

The Red Raiders were led in scoring by Keenan Evans, who scored 15 and Justin Gray snatched a team-high eight rebounds. Devon Thomas and Zach Smith each added 11 points.

Along with his scoring, Carroll also led the Cowboys in rebounds with nine.

The Cowboys shot 55.2 percent from the floor, including 11 of 16 from 3-point range. Texas Tech shot 44.2 percent, including 7-of-20 from deep.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

More Sports

  • OU Sooners

    Find the latest sports news, schedules and more for the OU Sooners now!

  • OKC Thunder

    Thunder Up! Get the latest sports news, game highlights, videos and updates on the team.

  • TU Golden Hurricane

    Follow the TU Golden Hurricane! Get sports scores, news and highlights.

  • ORU Golden Eagles

    ORU Golden Eagles fans can find the latest news on the team, scores and video here!

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.