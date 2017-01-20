Temps In 60s Saturday, 40s to 50s Sunday

After a beautiful Friday, we’re looking toward a quiet and mild evening with temperatures falling into the 40s. Skies will remain mainly clear with just a few high clouds overnight. By Saturday morning, temperatures will be in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Throughout Saturday clouds will be on the increase with highs topping out in the 60s across the state. The clouds continue to thicken up as we head into the evening hours. As rain becomes likely by evening hours and will be scattered across the area overnight into Sunday morning. Nothing strong or severe is expected and not really expecting that many storms. So most of the rain will be light in nature with less than a quarter inch in most locations.

By Sunday, we’ll see some morning clouds and rain chances but skies will start to clear out by afternoon under north winds. Highs on Sunday will be in the 40s north to 50s south.

Temperatures warm up Monday and Tuesday before another strong cold front arrives mid-week with highs back down into the 40s.