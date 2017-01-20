Police Investigate Overnight Double Shooting In NW OKC

Police are working a double shooting near NW 47th and Western that left two hospitalized.

Reports say the victims were inside a home at the time and the suspect shot through the house door. The victims told police they heard a knock at the door so one of them went to answer it. When the victim at the door asked who it was, the suspect, a male, replied but the victims believed whoever was on the other side of the door was lying about his identity. Then, the suspect fired through the door.

One victim, a male, was shot in the back and is in surgery in critical condition. The other victim, also male, was shot in the leg and is in stable condition.

There is no suspect description at the time. If anybody can help with this case, they are asked to contact Crime Stoppers.

