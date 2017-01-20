Oklahomans Trek To DC For Inauguration Events

At 10 a.m., Donald Trump will be sworn-in as the 45th President of the United States and, from senators to high school students, many Oklahomans will be in attendance.

"We just really wanted to go to experience because it's history and it doesn't really matter who won," UCO sophomore Stockton Duvall said. "We were going to witness something and be in the presence of not just the new president but four former presidents too."

But some other Oklahomans are going to the nation's capitol not for the ceremony but to march. Mary Horn made the drive to Washington to take pictures and participate in Saturday's Women's March on Washington.

“I'm looking forward to all the vitality and the energy that's going to be there,” Horn said. “You get that many women in one place with the same goal in mind and I think things can really happen."

Also, nearly 70 congressional Democrats will not be there, instead choosing to boycott the event. The leader of Oklahoma's Republican party, Pam Pollard is in D.C. and responded to those members of Congress.

"That's just kind of sad because at the end of the day when we all take the pledge of allegiance, we all need to take it to heart when we say that we are one nation, under god, with liberty, and justice for all, and that's what we in the Republican party stand for."