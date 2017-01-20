Oklahomans Trek To DC For Inauguration Events - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Oklahomans Trek To DC For Inauguration Events

Posted: Updated:
WASHINGTON -

At 10 a.m., Donald Trump will be sworn-in as the 45th President of the United States and, from senators to high school students, many Oklahomans will be in attendance.

"We just really wanted to go to experience because it's history and it doesn't really matter who won," UCO sophomore Stockton Duvall said. "We were going to witness something and be in the presence of not just the new president but four former presidents too."

But some other Oklahomans are going to the nation's capitol not for the ceremony but to march. Mary Horn made the drive to Washington to take pictures and participate in Saturday's Women's March on Washington.

“I'm looking forward to all the vitality and the energy that's going to be there,” Horn said. “You get that many women in one place with the same goal in mind and I think things can really happen."

Also, nearly 70 congressional Democrats will not be there, instead choosing to boycott the event. The leader of Oklahoma's Republican party, Pam Pollard is in D.C. and responded to those members of Congress.

"That's just kind of sad because at the end of the day when we all take the pledge of allegiance, we all need to take it to heart when we say that we are one nation, under god, with liberty, and justice for all, and that's what we in the Republican party stand for."

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.