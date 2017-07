Around 9:30 Thursday morning, a man walked into the MidFirst Bank near I-240 and Penn and gave the teller a note demanding cash.

Police describe the suspect as a Hispanic or Native American man, in his 20's, standing around 5 feet 3 inches or 5 feet 4 inches, and weighing between 125-135 pounds. He was last seen wearing a dark brown "Carhart" style jacket, light-colored sweatpants, and a beanie cap.

Witnesses told police the suspect left in a red Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck. Police also believe the suspect may have had an accomplice in the robbery.