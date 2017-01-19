Police: One Person Shot At NW OKC Apartment Complex

One person has been transported to a local hospital following a shooting in NW Oklahoma City Thursday night.

According to police, the shooting occurred around 9:00 p.m. at an apartment complex in the area of NW 10th and MacArthur. The victim told officers he was walking toward his apartment when he heard gunshots. He was hit in the foot. EMSA transported him with non-life threatening injuries to a local hospital.

The News 9 crew on scene said there are bullet holes in several cars in the parking lot.

At this time, no suspect information has been released.

