Police: One Person Shot At NW OKC Apartment Complex - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Police: One Person Shot At NW OKC Apartment Complex

Posted: Updated:
One person has been transported to a local hospital following a shooting in NW Oklahoma City Thursday night. One person has been transported to a local hospital following a shooting in NW Oklahoma City Thursday night.
OKLAHOMA CITY -

One person has been transported to a local hospital following a shooting in NW Oklahoma City Thursday night.

According to police, the shooting occurred around 9:00 p.m. at an apartment complex in the area of NW 10th and MacArthur. The victim told officers he was walking toward his apartment when he heard gunshots. He was hit in the foot. EMSA transported him with non-life threatening injuries to a local hospital.

The News 9 crew on scene said there are bullet holes in several cars in the parking lot. 

At this time, no suspect information has been released.

Stay with New 9 and News9.com for more as it becomes available. 

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured On News9.com

  • Consumer Watch

    Been a victim of a scam? The Consumer Watch team investigates and gives helpful advice.

  • Local News

    Get the latest breaking news, current events and headlines affecting Oklahomans.

  • My 2 Cents

    Join Kelly Ogle in a community conversation about important Oklahoma issues.

  • 9 Investigates

    Are you aware of incidents of fraud, corruption, government waste? We investigate.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.