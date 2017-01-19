Day One Of Pruitt's EPA Confirmation Hearing Wraps

Environmental Protection Agency Administrator-designate, Oklahoma Attorney General Scott Pruitt, testifies at his confirmation hearing before the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee. Jan. 18, 2017. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Current Oklahoma attorney general and Environmental Protection Agency secretary nominee Scott Pruitt endured a more than 6-hour long confirmation hearing on Wednesday.

Pruitt has the support of many Republicans in the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee, including Republican senators James Lankford and Jim Inhofe, who both testified in favor of his confirmation.

But many Democrats have been questioning if Pruitt is the right pick for the secretary job. Pruitt has been involved in more than 14 lawsuits against the very agency he may soon lead. But Pruitt vowed to protect the environment if confirmed. He went as far as to testify his disagreement with President-elect Donald Trump on climate change. Pruitt states he vows to be a good steward and protector of the environment if confirmed.

Once the committee votes on Pruitt’s nomination, the issue will go to the Senate.