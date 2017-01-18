OSU Hoops: Cowboys Fall To 0-6 In Big 12 Play With Loss To KSU - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

OSU Hoops: Cowboys Fall To 0-6 In Big 12 Play With Loss To KSU

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press
STILLWATER -

Barry Brown scored 22 points to help Kansas State defeat Oklahoma State 96-88 on Wednesday night.

D.J. Johnson scored 18 points and Wesley Iwundu added 15 for the Wildcats (14-4, 3-3 Big 12), who had lost two straight and three of four to fall out of the Top 25. Kansas State shot 56.3 percent from the field to deny Oklahoma State coach Brad Underwood his 100th career win. Underwood is a Kansas State graduate who later was an assistant coach there.

Jeffrey Carroll matched a career high with 24 points and Jawun Evans added 20 for the Cowboys (10-8, 0-6), who lost their sixth straight. The past five losses have come by 10 or fewer points. Oklahoma State hasn't won since Dec. 22.

It was the 1,000th Oklahoma State game played at Gallagher-Iba Arena.

Oklahoma State led 54-51 at halftime behind 15 points from Carroll and 14 from Evans. Kansas State shot 53 percent, but trailed because Oklahoma State made 9 of 14 3-pointers before the break.

The Wildcats led for most of the second half, but Oklahoma State kept it close. Kansas State finally gained control for good in the final minutes. Johnson was fouled while making a putback basket, and the free throw put the Wildcats up eight with just over two minutes to play. Brown followed with a 3-pointer from NBA range to make it an 11-point game.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

The Wildcats could jump back into the Top 25 if they can knock off No. 7 West Virginia on Saturday. The Mountaineers lost at home to Oklahoma on Wednesday night and will need a win to stay within range of conference leaders Kansas (6-0) and Baylor (5-1).

UP NEXT

Kansas State hosts No. 7 West Virginia on Saturday.

Oklahoma State plays at Texas Tech on Saturday.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

More Sports

  • OU Sooners

    Find the latest sports news, schedules and more for the OU Sooners now!

  • OKC Thunder

    Thunder Up! Get the latest sports news, game highlights, videos and updates on the team.

  • TU Golden Hurricane

    Follow the TU Golden Hurricane! Get sports scores, news and highlights.

  • ORU Golden Eagles

    ORU Golden Eagles fans can find the latest news on the team, scores and video here!

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.