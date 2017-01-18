OSU Hoops: Cowboys Fall To 0-6 In Big 12 Play With Loss To KSU

Barry Brown scored 22 points to help Kansas State defeat Oklahoma State 96-88 on Wednesday night.

D.J. Johnson scored 18 points and Wesley Iwundu added 15 for the Wildcats (14-4, 3-3 Big 12), who had lost two straight and three of four to fall out of the Top 25. Kansas State shot 56.3 percent from the field to deny Oklahoma State coach Brad Underwood his 100th career win. Underwood is a Kansas State graduate who later was an assistant coach there.

Jeffrey Carroll matched a career high with 24 points and Jawun Evans added 20 for the Cowboys (10-8, 0-6), who lost their sixth straight. The past five losses have come by 10 or fewer points. Oklahoma State hasn't won since Dec. 22.

It was the 1,000th Oklahoma State game played at Gallagher-Iba Arena.

Oklahoma State led 54-51 at halftime behind 15 points from Carroll and 14 from Evans. Kansas State shot 53 percent, but trailed because Oklahoma State made 9 of 14 3-pointers before the break.

The Wildcats led for most of the second half, but Oklahoma State kept it close. Kansas State finally gained control for good in the final minutes. Johnson was fouled while making a putback basket, and the free throw put the Wildcats up eight with just over two minutes to play. Brown followed with a 3-pointer from NBA range to make it an 11-point game.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

The Wildcats could jump back into the Top 25 if they can knock off No. 7 West Virginia on Saturday. The Mountaineers lost at home to Oklahoma on Wednesday night and will need a win to stay within range of conference leaders Kansas (6-0) and Baylor (5-1).

UP NEXT

Kansas State hosts No. 7 West Virginia on Saturday.

Oklahoma State plays at Texas Tech on Saturday.