Garfield Co. Sheriff's Office Investigating Fatal Explosion Near Waukomis

The Garfield County Sheriff’s Office says one person has died in an explosion west of Waukomis, Oklahoma.

Garfield County Sheriff Jerry Niles told a local news source that an employee was inspecting a well at an oil tank battery site when an explosion occurred around 6:45 p.m, in the area of Flynn Road between Garland and Wheatridge. The unidentifiable victim was found inside a charred SUV and everything had been burned.

At this time, the sheriff's office along with the Corporation Commission is investigating the explosion, whether or not this was an industrial accident.

