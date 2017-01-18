Garfield Co. Sheriff's Office Investigating Fatal Explosion Near - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Garfield Co. Sheriff's Office Investigating Fatal Explosion Near Waukomis

Posted: Updated:
via Enid News & Eagle via Enid News & Eagle
via Enid News & Eagle via Enid News & Eagle
Waukomis, OK -

The Garfield County Sheriff’s Office says one person has died in an explosion west of Waukomis, Oklahoma.

Garfield County Sheriff Jerry Niles told a local news source that an employee was inspecting a well at an oil tank battery site when an explosion occurred around 6:45 p.m, in the area of Flynn Road between Garland and Wheatridge. The unidentifiable victim was found inside a charred SUV and everything had been burned.

At this time, the sheriff's office along with the Corporation Commission is investigating the explosion, whether or not this was an industrial accident.

Stay with News 9 and News9.com for more as it becomes available. 

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.