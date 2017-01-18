Thunder Social Scene: Steve's In Oakland

Following a blowout loss to the Clippers, the Thunder is back in action on Wednesday night against Kevin Durant and the Golden State Warriors. Our Thunder Reporter, Steve McGehee, made the trip to Oakland and will be tweeting updates during the game. Follow his thread of tweets to make sure you don't miss out on any of the action.

Game Over! Warriors 121 Thunder 100 #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) January 19, 2017

Roger Craig in the house, Touchdown Huskers or I guess 49ers. pic.twitter.com/yuJyLKIeYw — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) January 19, 2017

Warriors 93 Thunder 78 after 3, a 22pt. second quarter for OKC #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) January 19, 2017

Durant with four 3's, Thunder with 5 turnovers in 3rd, Russ picks up 21st triple-double, the Thunder down 13 #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) January 19, 2017

Sabonis fought off the run with a 3, but Warriors cash in on turnovers, lead 71-63 #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) January 19, 2017

Warriors 56 Thunder 56 Half Russ-16pts, Oladipo-16pts, Kanter-14pts, OKC leads in 3's (5-3) #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) January 19, 2017

OKC defense has been stout, Warriors up to 12 turnovers #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) January 19, 2017

That dunk would have been nice for Grant's collection, missed one after a great move on KD, Thunder down 2 #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) January 19, 2017

Singler for 3, Thunder up 7 with 8:50 left in the 2nd, just like we predicted #sarcasm #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) January 19, 2017

OKC leads 31-30 after one, encouraging to maintain lead with Russ on bench #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) January 19, 2017

Since OKC doesn't play again until Monday, you wonder if Russ plays more tonight if game remains close. #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) January 19, 2017

Oladipo with all 5, Warriors up 9-5 early, Grant 0/2 behind arc #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) January 19, 2017

Look who showed up, I like the headphones. #News9Thunder pic.twitter.com/0gnRYOXH2p — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) January 19, 2017

Curry hits from the tunnel on first try #News9Thunder pic.twitter.com/Jcfy4DXOoZ — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) January 19, 2017

Jerami Grant will start again tonight with Adams out. His three point shooting will be needed. #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) January 19, 2017

Kerr- Klay lands around 5:40, (California time) I'll talk to him and see how it goes. #News9Thunder pic.twitter.com/8xtCqS9pOX — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) January 19, 2017