A second man has been arrested in connection with the murder of a 15-year-old Wagoner County teen.

Monday, investigators named 23-year-old Cody Austin Thompson as a second person of interest in the case. Tuesday, the Wagoner County Sheriff's Office said they arrested Thompson at his home on a complaint of arson.

Investigators previously arrested 22-year-old Josh Harrington for obstruction of justice in connection with the death.

Brennon Davis, 15, was found wounded, possibly shot, and burned in a remote area near Fort Gibson Lake, according to police.