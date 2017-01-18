Former OK House Leader Accepts Guilty Plea On Perjury Charge - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Former OK House Leader Accepts Guilty Plea On Perjury Charge

Posted: Updated:
By Matthew Nuttle, News9.com
Connect
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Former Republican State Leader Gus Blackwell has received a five-year suspended sentence after accepting a guilty plea for one count of perjury.

Back in May 2016, Blackwell was charged with eight counts of perjury and 32 counts of embezzlement. Oklahoma County District Attorney David Prater has agreed to drop all the other charges as part of the plea deal.

Blackwell, R – Laverne, was accused of falsifying campaign contribution reports, turning in false reports to the state for reimbursement and stealing money from his campaign account for personal use to the tune of more than $23,000. 

No other details on the plea deal have been released at this time.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured On News9.com

  • Consumer Watch

    Been a victim of a scam? The Consumer Watch team investigates and gives helpful advice.

  • Local News

    Get the latest breaking news, current events and headlines affecting Oklahomans.

  • My 2 Cents

    Join Kelly Ogle in a community conversation about important Oklahoma issues.

  • 9 Investigates

    Are you aware of incidents of fraud, corruption, government waste? We investigate.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.