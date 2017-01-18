Former OK House Leader Accepts Guilty Plea On Perjury Charge

Former Republican State Leader Gus Blackwell has received a five-year suspended sentence after accepting a guilty plea for one count of perjury.

Back in May 2016, Blackwell was charged with eight counts of perjury and 32 counts of embezzlement. Oklahoma County District Attorney David Prater has agreed to drop all the other charges as part of the plea deal.

Blackwell, R – Laverne, was accused of falsifying campaign contribution reports, turning in false reports to the state for reimbursement and stealing money from his campaign account for personal use to the tune of more than $23,000.

No other details on the plea deal have been released at this time.