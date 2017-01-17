City Of OKC Considers Partnership For Development Of Wheeler Di - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

City Of OKC Considers Partnership For Development Of Wheeler District

Posted: Updated:
The urban neighborhood off S. Western Ave. would include 2,000 homes, sidewalk lined streets shops and restaurants. The urban neighborhood off S. Western Ave. would include 2,000 homes, sidewalk lined streets shops and restaurants.
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Oklahoma City is considering a plan that would provide Wheeler District developers with more than $100 million for construction costs.

In two weeks, OKC City Council will consider making the Wheeler District in south OKC the city’s 12th Tax Increment Finance district. The urban neighborhood off S. Western Ave. would include 2,000 homes, sidewalk lined streets shops and restaurants.

Developers would spend $60 million on infrastructure costs and break ground as early as April. The city would then eventually pay developers back that $60 million from tax revenue generated by the infrastructure.

Under the plan, the city would also pay an addition $60 million when an elementary and high school are built. OKC would also pay back financing costs to developers which could amount to an additional $60 million.

The city maintains the developers are taking all the risk. If the Wheeler district isn’t the thriving urban neighborhood being envisioned and doesn’t generate tax revenue, developers wouldn’t be paid.

“It’s ambitious, but we think they are going to come,” said Wheeler District Developer Blair Humphreys about the residents and businesses who would call the Wheeler District Home.

City Council will vote in two weeks on the Western Gateway TIF district.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.