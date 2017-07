Oklahoma City police have released the name of a homicide victim found in an intersection on Jan. 8.

Authorities say the body of David Atchison, 38, of Oklahoma City was found in the intersection of SW 31st and South Shartel Ave. He had trauma to his body consistent with homicide, according to authorities.

The case remains unsolved, officers said.

Anyone with information should call the homicide tip-line at 405-297-1200.