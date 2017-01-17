Wal-Mart Announces New Jobs All Over The Nation

Wal-Mart announced this morning they will add about 10,000 jobs in addition to about 24,000 construction jobs as well.

Wal-Mart Stores Incorporated says there will be 59 new, expanded, and relocated Walmart and Sam's Clubs facilities. The chain is planning $6.8 billion in capital investments in the U.S. in the coming fiscal year, which starts February 1st. The investments include construction and remodeling of stores, clubs and distribution centers, and the expansion of new services, such as online grocery pickup.

Last week, Amazon announced it would add 100,000 full-time jobs over the next 18 months.