Wal-Mart Announces New Jobs All Over The Nation - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Wal-Mart Announces New Jobs All Over The Nation

Posted: Updated:
AP photo AP photo
BENTONVILLE, Ark. -

Wal-Mart announced this morning they will add about 10,000 jobs in addition to about 24,000 construction jobs as well.

Wal-Mart Stores Incorporated says there will be 59 new, expanded, and relocated Walmart and Sam's Clubs facilities. The chain is planning $6.8 billion in capital investments in the U.S. in the coming fiscal year, which starts February 1st. The investments include construction and remodeling of stores, clubs and distribution centers, and the expansion of new services, such as online grocery pickup.

Last week, Amazon announced it would add 100,000 full-time jobs over the next 18 months.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.