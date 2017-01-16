Yukon Restaurants To Raise Money For Crash Victims

A crash involving an alleged drunk driver took the life of a Yukon mother on New Year’s Eve. Now, a second victim, foreign exchange student Nhu Huong passed away on Sunday.

Several Yukon restaurants are holding fundraisers this month in support of the families who lost loved ones in a crash on New Year’s Eve.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said 37-year-old Mandy Carson died after her SUV was rear-ended by a silver 2010 Toyota Corolla, driven by 30-year-old Craig Maker on the Kilpatrick Turnpike in Canadian County. A former foreign exchange student, Nhu Huong, who was visiting the Carsons for the holiday, also died in the crash .

The OHP report showed Maker was driving under the influence.

Carons’s two daughters were in the vehicle during the crash. One was released from the hospital and the other was not injured.

According to the owner of The Miller Grill, Jason McCormack, as part of " Dine Out for Mandy ," the businesses will donate a portion of their profit during the listed time frame to the Carson and Huong families. Donations will also be accepted.

Here’s the schedule: