Yukon Restaurants To Raise Money For Crash Victims - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Yukon Restaurants To Raise Money For Crash Victims

Posted: Updated:
A crash involving an alleged drunk driver took the life of a Yukon mother on New Year’s Eve. Now, a second victim, foreign exchange student Nhu Huong passed away on Sunday. A crash involving an alleged drunk driver took the life of a Yukon mother on New Year’s Eve. Now, a second victim, foreign exchange student Nhu Huong passed away on Sunday.
YUKON, Oklahoma -

Several Yukon restaurants are holding fundraisers this month in support of the families who lost loved ones in a crash on New Year’s Eve.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said 37-year-old Mandy Carson died after her SUV was rear-ended by a silver 2010 Toyota Corolla, driven by 30-year-old Craig Maker on the Kilpatrick Turnpike in Canadian County. A former foreign exchange student, Nhu Huong, who was visiting the Carsons for the holiday, also died in the crash.

The OHP report showed Maker was driving under the influence. 

Carons’s two daughters were in the vehicle during the crash. One was released from the hospital and the other was not injured. 

According to the owner of The Miller Grill, Jason McCormack, as part of "Dine Out for Mandy," the businesses will donate a portion of their profit during the listed time frame to the Carson and Huong families. Donations will also be accepted.

Here’s the schedule:

  • January 24 to 28, Hog Wild BBQ, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • January 24, Pie Five Pizza, 4 p.m. to close
  • January 25, The Big Easy, 5 p.m. to close
  • January 26, Green Chili Kitchen, 5 p.m. to close
  • January 27, The Miller Grill, 5 p.m. to close
  • January 28, Derailleur, 5 p.m. to close
  • January 29, Papa John’s Pizza, all day

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.