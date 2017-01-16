Adams Out Indefinitely With Concussion - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Adams Out Indefinitely With Concussion

OKLAHOMA CITY -

The Thunder will be without starting center Steven Adams against the Clippers tonight. Adams suffered a concussion in OKC’s 122-118 win in Sacramento on Sunday.

Adams must pass a series of league-mandated tests before he can return to the court. From the NBA:

“If a player is diagnosed with a concussion, he will have to complete a series of steps to confirm that he's healthy enough for competition. Once he is free of symptoms, the player must make it through increasing stages of exertion - from a stationary bike, to jogging, to agility work, to non-contact team drills - while ensuring the symptoms don't return after each one. Then the neurologist hired to lead the NBA's concussion program needs to be consulted before the player is cleared.”

The process can last from several days or even weeks, depending on the player and the severity of the concussion. Enes Kanter is in line to start in Adams’ absence.

