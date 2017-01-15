Thunder Back In Action Against Clippers On Monday Night

Following a game against the Kings on Sunday, the Thunder has a quick turnaround on Monday when it takes on the Clippers in Los Angeles at 9:30 p.m.

Here are a few things to know about the matchup:

Still no Griffin

Oklahoma City’s favorite opponent, Blake Griffin, is still out of the Clippers’ lineup while recovering from a minor knee surgery. While the former OCS and OU standout was seen doing extensive pregame workouts on Saturday, it’s likely we won’t see him suit up until the end of January or the beginning of February.

It was an unfortunate setback for Griffin, especially since he was leading the Clippers in scoring at 21.2 points per game while rounding out his game with 8.8 rebounds and 4.7 assists.

CP3 picking up the slack

It would be a huge blow to any team to lose a player like Griffin for a significant amount of time, but Chris Paul has kept the Clippers’ heads above water without his sidekick.

Paul is averaging 17.8 points, 12.3 assists and six rebounds in the four games he’s played in since the start of 2017, while the Clippers have six consecutive wins following their blowout loss to the Thunder on New Year’s Eve, a game Paul sat out.

Both he and DeAndre Jordan will be a handful for OKC to matchup with, and the Clippers will go as far as those two guys take them.

Road Trip continues

The matchup with the Clippers marks the third of six games in the Thunder’s road trip, while its already OKC’s seventh road game of the month.

The Thunder are 2-1 against the Clippers this year, and this is the last time these two teams will square off unless they see each other again in the postseason.