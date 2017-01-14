Family Of Five, Three Pets Escape Friday Night Fire In SW OKC - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Family Of Five, Three Pets Escape Friday Night Fire In SW OKC

By Cole Poland, News9.com
OKLAHOMA CITY -

A house fire near I-240 and Western left a family out in the cold Friday night.

Oklahoma City firefighters put out the fire that began in the fireplace and then grew larger, spreading to the attic.

The family of five made it out safely and told firefighters their dog and two cats were still inside. Firefighters were able to rescue the pets easily.

There were no injuries.

