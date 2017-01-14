Freezing Rain Causes Slick, Dangerous Drive In Western Okla.

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation reports all lanes of I-40 are closed west of Weatherford in Custer County due to an accident. Emergency responders are working to clear the roadway.

ODOT says conditions are changing rapidly across the state and drivers should be aware of the slick and hazardous roadways in southwestern Oklahoma and slick spots in the rest of the state. ODOT crews are out applying sand an salt materials where needed and monitoring conditions across the state.

Roads in northeastern and central Oklahoma, including the OKC and Tulsa metros, are slick in areas. ODOT recommends drivers avoid unnecessary travel.

Officials say if you must drive today, stay at least 200 feet behind road clearing equipment; crews need room to maneuver and can engage plowing or spreading materials without notice. Also, allow extra space between vehicles to provide adequate distance for braking.Be aware of "black ice," which looks wet on the roadway but is a thin layer of ice.