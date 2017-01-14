Freezing Rain Causes Slick, Dangerous Drive In Western Okla. - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Freezing Rain Causes Slick, Dangerous Drive In Western Okla.

Posted: Updated:
By Jen Billings, News9.com
Connect

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation reports all lanes of I-40 are closed west of Weatherford in Custer County due to an accident. Emergency responders are working to clear the roadway.

ODOT says conditions are changing rapidly across the state and drivers should be aware of the slick and hazardous roadways in southwestern Oklahoma and slick spots in the rest of the state. ODOT crews are out applying sand an salt materials where needed and monitoring conditions across the state.

Roads in northeastern and central Oklahoma, including the OKC and Tulsa metros, are slick in areas. ODOT recommends drivers avoid unnecessary travel. 

Officials say if you must drive today, stay at least 200 feet behind road clearing equipment; crews need room to maneuver and can engage plowing or spreading materials without notice. Also, allow extra space between vehicles to provide adequate distance for braking.Be aware of "black ice," which looks wet on the roadway but is a thin layer of ice.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.