Two Men Walking Across America To Help Children In Poverty

Two men are walking across America to inspire communities to start after-school programs for children.

On Thursday, they made it to Edmond, Oklahoma at Oak Tree National.

Kirk Sells started the journey 74 days ago in Chicago, Illinois. He’s an after-school music educator in Compton, California where he teaches kids to rap. He has seen first-hand how a simple program can turn a child’s life around.

His friend and filmmaker, Logan Mayberry, joined him in Missouri to finish the cross-country trek. Logan has been documenting their adventures.

“If the bell rings at 2:30 and there is nothing to do and the environment already is gang-conducive or there is a major drug problem, it’s really just a simple equation. They’re going to get involved in those things,” said Kirk.

He said a simple activity can really help children in those communities. “It just takes the involvement and the initiative to say I want to go to my local school for one day a week and lend my strengths to the kids.”

Kirk and Logan decided to do something “epic” that neither of them have done before.

“Let’s cross country on foot,” said Kirk.

Logan said, “We never know what’s around the bend or where we’re going to be sleeping at that night so that’s always a great adventure.”

In every city, people have been supporting their journey, feeding them, and giving them a place to stay. Kirk and Logan not only want to raise awareness of after-school programs, but they want to inspire action in each community that they touch.

To follow their journey, find “White Chedda” on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/whitechedda/) or follow Logan Mayberry on YouTube (https://www.youtube.com/user/loganmayberry).