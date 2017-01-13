Woodward Prepares For Major Ice Storm - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Woodward Prepares For Major Ice Storm

Posted: Updated:
Woodward, Oklahoma -

The ice storm is expected to roll into the Woodward area Friday evening, and the city crews along with OG&E are preparing well in advance. 500 personnel from as far away as North Carolina are coming to help with power outages to keep the community safe.

News 9's Jessi Mitchell is in Woodward and will have live reports later today on News 9, News9.com and your News 9 app.

