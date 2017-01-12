Paralympian Visits OKC's iFly - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Paralympian Visits OKC's iFly

Posted: Updated:
27-year-old Patrick Leeper took time out with his parents to visit iFLY. 27-year-old Patrick Leeper took time out with his parents to visit iFLY.
OKLAHOMA CITY -

A 2012 Paralympic Silver Medalist has been in Oklahoma City for the past two weeks, getting fitted for new prosthetic legs.

Thursday night, 27-year-old Patrick Leeper took time out with his parents to visit iFLY. The popular indoor skydiving facility off the Kilpatrick Turnpike says it welcomes people with physical or mental disabilities anytime.

Leeper took second place to only Oscar Pistorious in the 400 meters, during the 2012 Paralympic Games in London. He’s been training with other elite American sprinters in Los Angeles in recent months and, hopes to qualify for the 2012 Summer Paralympic and Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Leeper credits his parents with giving him the confidence to compete. “The mindset they instilled in me at an early age, saying that even though you have a disability, you’re just as normal or just as great as anybody else.They taught me to dream,” he said. 

Evan Comer says iFLY was happy to have Leeper visit. “He’s perfect for what we want to try to accomplish here, to have anybody come out here and fly,” he said. 

Sunday February 26 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., iFLY will host its quarterly “All Abilities Night”.  Special rates will be offered for those with physical or mental disabilities.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.