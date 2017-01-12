Paralympian Visits OKC's iFly

A 2012 Paralympic Silver Medalist has been in Oklahoma City for the past two weeks, getting fitted for new prosthetic legs.

Thursday night, 27-year-old Patrick Leeper took time out with his parents to visit iFLY. The popular indoor skydiving facility off the Kilpatrick Turnpike says it welcomes people with physical or mental disabilities anytime.

Leeper took second place to only Oscar Pistorious in the 400 meters, during the 2012 Paralympic Games in London. He’s been training with other elite American sprinters in Los Angeles in recent months and, hopes to qualify for the 2012 Summer Paralympic and Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Leeper credits his parents with giving him the confidence to compete. “The mindset they instilled in me at an early age, saying that even though you have a disability, you’re just as normal or just as great as anybody else.They taught me to dream,” he said.

Evan Comer says iFLY was happy to have Leeper visit. “He’s perfect for what we want to try to accomplish here, to have anybody come out here and fly,” he said.

Sunday February 26 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., iFLY will host its quarterly “All Abilities Night”. Special rates will be offered for those with physical or mental disabilities.