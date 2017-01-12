Activist Erin Brockovich Meets With Oklahoma Earthquake Victims - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Activist Erin Brockovich Meets With Oklahoma Earthquake Victims

PAWNEE, Oklahoma -

The Pawnee Community is still rebuilding from Oklahoma’s largest earthquake in history. For most, though, insurance companies aren’t covering these repairs, so they’re looking to hold oil companies responsible and they’re getting help.

The group of lawyers already representing victims of the 2011 Prague quake filed a class action lawsuit for Pawnee just before Thanksgiving.

Erin Brockovich encourages citizens to stand up for themselves in the face of big oil.

