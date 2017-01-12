AG Scott Pruitt Prepares For EPA Hearing

Starting Wednesday, Pruitt will go before the Environment and Public Works Committee for a grueling, hours-long questioning barrage.

For more than a month, Oklahomans have not heard from Attorney General Scott Pruitt.

He's been kept out of the public eye as he prepares for his hearing to head the Environmental Protection Agency.

Pruitt is likely in for a tough confirmation hearing. Democrats have made it point to say they do not like him, which could make for a long road to a confirmation.

Starting Wednesday, Pruitt will go before the Environment and Public Works Committee for a grueling, hours-long questioning barrage.

A News 9 source close to Pruitt said he's described the last few weeks as "rough", but “things are going well."

“It's going to vary by how much prep work the person's going to want to put in. So, for some people, it's a lot of work,” said Mike Crespin with the Carl Albert Congressional Center.

Political experts said Pruitt has likely been through a series of mock questioning and background prep, making sure there aren't any surprises during the hearing. But Democrats, who've already begun to criticize Pruitt, are expected to ask pointed questions potentially making for political fireworks.

“They're going to want him to be on the record and it really isn't going to trip him up. But they're maybe going to use it in campaign ads against senators running, use it against trump, use it to fundraise certainly,” said Crespin.

Ultimately, the questioning is more political than practical and Pruitt's confirmation seems all but certain in a senate under Republican control. Pruitt's hearing is only expected to last a single day, just two days ahead of the Presidential Inauguration.