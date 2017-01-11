Emergency Crews On Scene Of Rollover Crash Involving Semi On EB I-40

Emergency crews are responding to the scene of a rollover crash involving two vehicles and a semi, on the eastbound side of Interstate 40 near the Amarillo junction.

Authorities have shut down one lane on the inside of EB I-40 while crews work the scene. Traffic on that side of the highway is backed up more than two miles.

No word yet on possible injuries, but EMSA is on the scene.

