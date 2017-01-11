Crews Battling Wildfire Along I-44 Near Wellston

Multiple fire crews were called in to battle a series of wildfires that flared up along Interstate 44, just east Wellston.

Firefighters from around the area, including those from Luther and Chandler, worked to contain what they say is three separate blazes. Authorities tell News 9 the fire did not affect traffic on the interstate.

No evacuations were made, but authorities say several structures were in danger. However, crews worked quickly and no structures were damaged. The cause of the fires has not been determined.

The combination of strong winds, warm temperatures and low humidity cause a perfect storm for the risk of wildfires today, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). Any outdoor burning is discouraged.